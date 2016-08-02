(Adds bank's comment)

By Valentina Za

MILAN Aug 2 Italy's tax police have arrested regional lender Veneto Banca's former chief executive Vincenzo Consoli over allegations of misleading regulators and manipulating markets, they said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Veneto Banca, which was rescued in June, granted loans to customers so they could buy the bank's own shares.

"The result was that, from the outside, the bank appeared to have a much stronger capital position than it actually did, deceiving savers and other shareholders and strengthening through an alleged fraud the bank's image as well as confidence in its management," the police said in a statement.

They said Consoli had been placed under house arrest and property with an estimated value of 1.8 million euros ($2 million) was seized, together with cash and securities.

A lawyer for Consoli, who resigned as CEO of Veneto Banca 12 months ago after nearly two decades at the helm of Italy's 10th largest bank, did not return a request for comment.

Police said it had also searched the homes of another 14 people under investigation.

Veneto Banca said in a statement it was fully cooperating with authorities and that a new board that shareholders are set to appoint on Aug. 8 would pursue legal action against former managers.

"It's in the bank's best interest to shed light on what happened in the past," Veneto Banca said.

Veneto Banca was taken over in June by the new state-sponsored, privately-financed bank rescue fund Atlante, after investors spurned a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share offer.

Veneto Banca's bailout, which closely followed that of fellow regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza by Atlante, sent shock waves across Italy's banking system.

Depositors fled weaker banks after 207,000 shareholders at the two Veneto-based lenders - for the most part retail customers - saw their savings wiped out.

Veneto Banca had to plug a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors who demanded that it write down the value of risky loans and past acquisitions, leading to a 2 billion euro loss in 2014-2015.

Police have also accused the bank of granting loans to borrowers who were already in trouble or without making sure debtors were in a position to repay the funds.

"The bank's capital should have been adjusted so as to show its real value, indicating the amount of loans the bank could effectively hope to recoup," the police said. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan Thomas)