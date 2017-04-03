* Merger partner Popolare di Vicenza lost 1.9 bln euros in
2016
* European Commission sees possible solution on bailout
request
* Sources say accord over state aid within reach
(Adds details, comment by European Commission)
By Valentina Za and Francesco Guarascio
MILAN/BRUSSELS, April 3 Italian lender Veneto
Banca reported a heavy loss on Monday and a drop in customer
deposits, highlighting its precarious position as it seeks EU
approval for a state bailout it requested alongside fellow bank
Popolare di Vicenza.
After a meeting with the Italian authorities on Monday, the
European Commission expressed confidence a solution for the two
northeastern regional banks could be found in the coming weeks.
"All players are sitting around a table with the objective
of coming to a common solution that is efficient, sustainable
and in the interest of financial stability," a Commission
spokesman said.
Italy is keen to avoid a restructuring of the two
Veneto-based lenders under strict new EU resolution rules that
inflict losses on bank creditors and large depositors, as it
fears it would damage confidence further in its ailing banking
system.
Rome wants to inject public money into Italy's
fourth-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena as well
as the two banks, using an exception to the rules that would
limit the number of creditors taking a hit.
European regulators have judged Monte dei Paschi to be
solvent, a necessary condition for a state bailout, but Popolare
di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have not been deemed viable yet.
A Treasury source said on Monday there was a confidence that
any hurdles could be overcome soon. Another two Italian sources
familiar with the matter said a solution appeared in sight.
Veneto Banca posted a 1.5 billion euro loss for 2016 mostly
due to writedowns of doubtful loans totalling 1.3 billion euros.
It also booked 434 million euros in provisions and charges
related to disputes with shareholders who saw their investments
wiped out when the bank had to be rescued last year.
A week ago, Popolare di Vicenza reported a 1.9 billion euro
loss for 2016, prompting investors to dump its senior debt on
worries it may not qualify for a state bailout.
Both banks have a core capital that is below the minimum
thresholds set by the European Central Bank and have been losing
deposits.
Veneto Banca said that given how quickly its liquidity could
worsen it would tap a state guarantee to issue up to another 1.4
billion euros of debt, which would come on top of a similar 3.5
billion-euro issue in February.
The two banks were rescued from bankruptcy only a year ago
by Italy's state-sponsored, privately-funded banking industry
rescue fund Atlante, which has pumped 3.4 billion euros in
capital into them - broadly equivalent to their combined 2016
loss.
Together they had already lost nearly 5 billion euros in
2014-2015 and are estimated to need as much again in fresh
capital.
Atlante, funded by Italy's top banks and insurers, has
pinned its turnaround hopes on a merger of Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca. Both banks have said their merging is
essential but have warned it is still uncertain as to whether
approval will be granted by the ECB.
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)