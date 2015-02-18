MILAN Feb 18 Unlisted Italian cooperative bank
Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it would be able to meet all debt
repayments, playing down a press report that investors were
fretting about a bond coming due in July.
The comments by the bank came after news on Tuesday that
Italy's tax police searched its headquarters as magistrates in
Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators.
Veneto Banca is one of 13 Italian lenders that came under
direct oversight of the European Central Bank (ECB) last
November.
"Short- and medium-to-long-term liquidity indicators
highlight a balanced and more than positive situation that
allows us to meet all repayments," the bank said in a statement.
Veneto Banca said its liquidity coverage ratio, which
measures the share of highly-liquid assets a bank has to meet
short-term obligations, stood at 75 percent, above a regulatory
threshold of 60 percent. Its net stable funding ratio stood at
94 percent.
"Suggestions, analyses and interpretations that do not take
into account the solidity of these indicators must be considered
groundless," it said, adding the board may take legal action
against inaccurate reports.
Last week, the bank reported a 2014 loss of 650 million
euros ($737 million) hit by writedowns of doubtful loans and
goodwill impairments after taking into account the outcome of a
sector check up the ECB conducted last year.
The bank said that during its inspection the ECB had
analysed its lending process and samples of its credit portfolio
amounting to 42 percent of the total.
On Tuesday, a judicial source told Reuters the probe centred
on loans granted by the bank seeking to ascertain whether some
may have been used to buy stakes in the lender.
The bank said the probe stemmed from an audit the Bank of
Italy conducted in 2013 and that it had later complied with
recommendations received from regulators.
Audits at Veneto Banca unveiled shortcomings in corporate
governance, internal controls and loan approval, the Bank of
Italy wrote in a report on its website.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)