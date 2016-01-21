MILAN Jan 21 The European Commission is asking
for more details on a new Italian plan for a vehicle to help
banks sell bad debt and a technical meeting will take place on
Friday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was
quoted as saying.
In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera,
Vestager said the Commission had received "a general framework
for a vehicle which avoids problematic loans weighing on the
real economy as has happened for too long."
"We're asking for new details to reach a comprehensive
assessment and we are working closely with Italian authorities."
