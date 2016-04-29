MILAN, April 29 Investors only bought around 10 percent of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share issue at Italian bank Popolare di Vicenza, three sources close to the situation said on Friday.

If confirmed such a low take-up would mean that a newly created bank bailout fund, which is fully underwriting the share sale, will end up with a 90 percent stake in the lender.

Popolare di Vicenza, which is due to announce the outcome of the public share offer on Friday, declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether the bank would have enough free-float to list on the market as planned.

($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Gianluca Semeraro, Paola Arosio)