MILAN May 2 Italy's biggest investment bank Mediobanca will own around 5 percent of Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI if the listing of the troubled lender on the Milan bourse goes ahead, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Saturday Italy's newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante took up the bulk of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) share sale, with investors buying just 7.66 percent of the equity.

Popolare di Vicenza sold the new shares in an initial public offering but the low take-up by investors has put in doubt whether the listing can go ahead.

In order to authorise it, the Milan bourse might have to waive a requirement for at least 25 percent of the company's shares to be "free-floating", or easily tradeable by investors.

However, Atlante's holding could be considered akin to free-floating, because the shares are held by an asset manager.

If Popolare di Vicenza lists, Mediobanca will become its second-largest investor after Atlante.

A decision by the stock exchange is expected on Monday. If a listing is denied, Atlante will subscribe to the whole offer ending up with 99.33 percent of the bank's capital.

($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Luca Trogni and Mark Potter)