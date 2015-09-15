MILAN, Sept 15 A special vehicle should be set
up in Italy to buy lenders' bad loans at market prices, Bank of
Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.
Italian banks are saddled with nearly 200 billion euros of
non-performing loans that are unlikely to ever be repaid,
forcing them to set aside capital to cover for potential losses
and holding back new lending.
The Italian government has been in talks with the European
Commission for months about setting up such a vehicle but
negotiations have so far stumbled because of European rules on
state aid.
Visco, who is a member of the European Central Bank
Governing Council, said the fact that the bad debts would be
transferred to the new vehicle at market prices ruled out a
transfer of losses from the lenders to the state.
