MILAN, Sept 15 A special vehicle should be set
up in Italy to buy the bad debts of banks at market prices, to
clean up their balance sheets and boost lending, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.
A three-year recession has left Italian banks saddled with
nearly 200 billion euros ($226 billion) of non-performing loans
that are unlikely ever to be repaid. This forces banks to set
aside capital to cover potential losses and holds back new loans
needed to bolster a fledgling economic recovery.
Rome has been negotiating with the European Commission for
months about setting up a state-guaranteed "bad bank" that would
take over the soured loans of Italian banks. But talks have
faltered because of difficulties setting the right price for
shifting the loans to the bad bank, and by European rules on
state aid.
Banks say that if the price is set too low that would
translate into massive writedowns for them, eating into their
capital and possibly forcing them to tap the market for funds.
The EU, in turn, does not want losses to be essentially
transferred from banks to taxpayers. EU Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said last week in Rome she was confident an
agreement could be reached.
Visco, who is a member of the European Central Bank
Governing Council, said at the annual Euromoney conference in
Milan that selling the bad debts to the new vehicle at market
prices ruled out shifting losses from the lenders to the state.
He said such a vehicle - which he called an "asset
management company" - would be different from bad banks set up
in countries like Spain at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis. It would be aimed at solvent banks, and therefore
participation would be voluntary, he said.
Big banks like UniCredit and Intesa have already said they
are not interested in taking part and can deal with their own
bad loans.
The Italian government has already taken measures to help
banks offload bad debts, allowing them to immediately deduct bad
loan writedowns from their tax bill and seeking to speed up
bankruptcy proceedings.
Bad loan portfolios have also been sold by banks on the
market over the past two years, usually to private equity funds.
However, Visco said the market for such loans was still
"extremely thin and opaque".
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
