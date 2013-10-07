(Adds more quotes from central bank, background)
MILAN Oct 7 Italy's banks need to use their own
resources to fill potential capital shortfalls by skipping
dividends, selling assets and cutting costs, including top
managers' pay, the country's banking watchdog said on Monday.
Ignazio Visco, head of the Bank of Italy, said the weak
economy continued to pose risks for the banks and that their
difficulties would not easily be solved so that pressure on them
to curb lending would continue.
"A weak macroeconomic picture, the uncertainties surrounding
the strength of the recovery, fragilities still existing on
financial markets are all factors that require Italian banks to
continue to guard against liquidity and credit risks, strengthen
their capital and rein in costs," he said, in the text of a
speech.
Italy's banks are battling bad debts from the country's weak
economy. Analysts have predicted that a banking health check-up
by the European Central Bank next year will show Italian banks
will need to raise more capital.
But Visco also said it was not the case that the Italian
banking system had enormous recapitalisation needs.
"The opinions often expressed during the crisis that the
Italian banking system would have enormous recapitalisation
needs are unfounded," Visco said.
Last month, UniCredit board member and former
European Central Bank official Lucrezia Reichlin said in an
article in newspaper Corriere della Serra that Italian banks'
potential capital needs were nearly 30 billion euros ($40.71
billion).
Some banks are already trying to raise cash. The board of
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest
banks, met on Monday to approve a restructuring plan which
includes a 2.5 billion euro cash call.
Visco said medium- and small-sized Italian banks faced the
biggest challenge, with governance structures that made it
difficult for them to raise new capital.
He also urged Italian firms to overcome their reliance on
bank credit at a time when the banks are under pressure to curb
lending and keep credit risks in check during Italy's two-year
long economic recession.
The banks, for their part, should rely less on ECB funding
and work to regain access to capital markets, he said.
Bank of Italy data on Monday showed Italian banks had 235
billion euros in funds from the ECB at the end of September.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jane Merriman)