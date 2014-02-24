MILAN Feb 24 Italy is looking at ways to help
domestic banks get rid of bad loans, including possibly offering
a public guarantee to banks that get together to offload
problematic debts, central
bank Governor Ignazio Visco was quoted as saying on Monday.
Italian banks are saddled with an estimated 156 billion
euros ($214 billion) in bad loans - and twice as much in
doubtful ones - after the economy shrank by 9 percent during its
longest post-war recession.
A Europe-wide health check of the banking sector that the
European Central Bank is conducting this year ahead of taking on
supervision is pushing lenders across the region to tidy up
their balance sheets.
In comments in la Repubblica daily, Visco urged banks to
"clean up their balance sheets, by separating deteriorated loans
from other assets." He said an "internal division of assets"
would be sufficient.
Asked whether a more ambitious project for the whole Italian
banking system was an option, Visco said: "Projects that could
involve not a single bank but a group of banks. Not by
themselves but with possible public help in the form of a
guarantee or something else. We'll see, we're working on it."
Corriere della Sera had similar comments from Visco. "It is
all yet to be studied," the banker also said, according to
Corriere.
Italian banks are struggling to get rid of problem loans
because of the gap existing between their book value and market
price.
To be able to sell them they would need to write them down
further, booking larger credit losses. A public guarantee would
allow lenders to sell impaired loans at a higher price than that
the market is ready to pay.
In a speech earlier this month Visco had called for
"ambitious interventions" to help banks offload bad loans,
fuelling speculation Italy may be considering a "bad bank"
project similar to the ones Ireland and Spain used to
restructure their banking sector.
A spokeswoman for the Bank of Italy later clarified Visco
was referring to private-sector action or possible joint public
and private action.
But the Economy Ministry has said it sees no need to set up
a "bad bank" using either public or European Union funds.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
