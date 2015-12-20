ROME Dec 20 The governor of the Bank of Italy
(BOI) said on Sunday European Union rules on bank rescues should
be applied "reasonably" after coming under fire for the failure
and rescue of four lenders which wiped out the savings of
thousands of retail investors.
Italy ploughed 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) into Banca
Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end
of November to save them from collapse, using a fund financed by
healthy banks.
People who had bought shares and junior debt took painful
losses, drawing criticism of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
government, the BOI and the financial market regulator.
Visco defended the BOI's conduct in an interview and echoed
Renzi by placing some of the blame with European Union rules
aimed at shielding taxpayers in bank rescues.
"Europe is slowly starting to realise what the real
consequences of the new rules can be," Visco told Italian
newspaper La Repubblica, adding that the bloc's legislative
decisions in this area had "honest intentions".
Losses incurred after the rescue shook the faith of Italian
retail investors in assets which have traditionally been a
steady source of funding for their banks, and one man killed
himself after his savings disappeared.
"We now have to reassure savers that all our institutions
are working to avoid more (similar) cases, and to ensure that
European Union rules are not applied mechanically," Visco said.
The scandal intensified after it emerged that many ordinary
Italians had been sold risky subordinated bonds which are last
in the line of creditors to get repaid in case of bankruptcy.
Visco said he hoped anyone who had done wrong would pay for
it, and was confident the judiciary would work to ensure that.
He added that the BOI was now in the final phase of
resolving the problems of several small banks it had put under
special administration in the past few months.
