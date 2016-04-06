ROME, April 6 Italy's government on Wednesday
called a confidence vote over a decree that aims to provide
state guarantees to banks seeking to sell bad loans and create a
holding company for small credit cooperatives.
Parliamentary Relations Minister Maria Elena Boschi called
the Senate vote, which starts at 1500 GMT, to accelerate the
passage of the emergency decree, which will expire this week
without parliamentary approval.
If the government loses a confidence vote it is obliged to
resign, but defeat looks extremely unlikely in this case.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has only a narrow majority
in the Senate, can normally rely on the support of defectors
from the crumbling centre-right party of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi to ensure passage of important legislation.
The decree, which has been approved by the lower house, sets
up a guarantee scheme aimed at helping banks and other financial
institutions offload some of the 200 billion euros ($227
billion) in bad loans that piled up on their balance sheets
during three years of recession.
The plan, agreed after months of talks with the European
Commission, would let banks bundle the loans into securities
that can be then sold.
The decree also contains measures to pull together under a
holding company the 371 credit cooperatives that are currently
tiny fragments in an unwieldy and expensive system.
Credit cooperatives with assets worth at least 200 million
euros, or that choose to make partnerships with lenders of that
size, will be able to opt out of the new structure.
The holding company would have capital of at least a billion
euros and the Treasury would be able to sell off some of its
share if it needed to raise funds on the market.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
