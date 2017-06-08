PARMA, Italy, June 8 Italian food company
Barilla will spend around 50 million euros ($56 million) to
upgrade the world's largest factory for dry pasta, located near
the city of Parma.
The investment comes on top of another 50 million euros the
family-owned company earmarked in February to enlarge a separate
plant near Parma, which produces pasta sauces.
The group reported total sales of 3.4 billion euros last
year, up 2 percent from 2015, with pasta, ready meals and sauces
accounting for more than half of its revenue.
The rest came from bakery products, such as biscuits and
bread, which had a lacklustre performance last year.
"The company is due to approve a first 32 million investment
for the pasta plant in July," Alessandro Spadini, director of
the factory told journalists visiting the site on the 140th
anniversary of Barilla's foundation.
The 50 million euros in total will be used to enlarge the
warehouse and make it more efficient. The plant is expected to
produce 350,000 tonnes of pasta this year.
The group reaffirmed a cautious approach on external growth.
"If we find something that really fits us we will look at
it," said vice chairman Paolo Barilla, when asked about possible
acquisitions. "For now there is nothing on the table."
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)