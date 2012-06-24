MILAN, June 24 Benetton family holding Edizione
and its partners are ready to spend 12 billion euros ($15
billion) to upgrade Rome's airports, but any investments would
be conditional on a rise in tariffs still to be approved by the
government, Edizione's chairman said on Sunday.
Big infrastructure investments are a crucial plank of
Italy's efforts to revive its anaemic economic growth.
At talks in Rome on Friday, Prime Minister Mario Monti
agreed with the leaders of France, Germany and Spain on a 130
billion euro package to kickstart growth in austerity-hit euro
zone countries, including the launch of project bonds to
co-finance major public investment programmes.
Gilberto Benetton told Corriere della Sera in an interview
the financial holding that indirectly runs Rome's two airports
had put investments on hold because of uncertainty over tariffs.
"We are ready to invest 12 billion euros in ADR (the unit
running Rome airports), but unfortunately we can't do it, we are
stuck."
ADR has said it expects passenger numbers at Fiumicino,
Rome's biggest airport, to nearly triple to 100 million by 2044,
but Benetton said the development plan was being held back
because of a long-running dispute with the government over
tariffs for airport services.
The planned expansion would bring Fiumicino in line with
other international airports such as Madrid, London and
Singapore, and aid Italy's competitiveness, according to ADR.
The plan calls for two new runways and a near doubling of the
airport's area to 2,700 hectares, with a view to handling 55
million passengers by 2020 and 90-100 million in 2044.
ADR is a unit of holding company Gemina which in
turn is controlled by Edizione through another Benetton family
holding, Sintonia, in which the Singapore sovereign wealth fund
and Goldman Sachs also have minority stakes.
"ADR was privatised in 2000 ... since then the company has
worked in a regulatory vacuum and without an adjustment in
tariffs for more than 10 years," Benetton said.
"Already today, Rome's (Fiumicino) airport for 50-60 days a
year cannot host additional flights, it is full ... It's not
easy to explain this to our partners in Singapore and Goldman
Sachs and all those investors who just want clear rules."
In May, Benetton had said he was confident about tariff
negotiations with the governemnt.
Edizione also controls Italian toll road operator Atlantia
, where Benetton said total planned investments would
reach 20 billion euros.
Benetton said traffic on Italian motorways had declined by 8
percent in the past few months because of the economic crisis.
He said that had also prompted a 12-13 percent fall in domestic
revenues at Autogrill, the world's biggest airport
retailer, which also operates motorway road-side reastaurants.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Catherine Evans)