BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
MILAN Feb 10 Italian real estate group Beni Stabili expects its 2016 recurring net profit to rise less than 4 percent from the 99 million euros it booked last year, CEO Christophe Kullmann told Reuters.
Taking into account one-off items, including provisions for legal costs due and charges linked to convertible bonds, the group reported a net loss of 66.3 million euros in 2015. It will pay a dividend of 0.024 euros per share. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017