(Fixes typo in paragraph 10)
MILAN, March 9 Milan court doctors ruled on
Saturday that Silvio Berlusconi was able to attend a tax fraud
appeal, rejecting the former prime minister's complaint that an
eye condition prevented him leaving hospital.
The 76-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul faces a
spate of trials this month as he fights for his political future
following the inconclusive national election.
On Friday a hearing in a trial where he is accused of having
sex with an under-age prostitute was postponed after he entered
hospital with an eye problem, despite the prosecutor's complaint
that the hospitalisation was merely a delaying tactic.
However, on Saturday the court in the tax fraud case sent
inspectors to examine him in the clinic where he was being
treated by his private doctor and they ruled that his problem
was not a "legitimate impediment" to him appearing in court.
"It's been rejected, we are carrying on," one of
Berlusconi's lawyers told Reuters.
Berlusconi's doctor had said the inflammation in his
patient's left eye caused him pain and disturbed vision. But the
ruling meant the appeals hearing could go ahead on Saturday with
or without the defendant being present.
Berlusconi is appealing against a four-year jail sentence
for tax fraud in connection with the purchase of broadcasting
rights by his television network Mediaset
.
Berlusconi denies all wrongdoing and said on Thursday he was
the victim of "judicial persecution ... which re-emerges every
time there are politically complex moments in the political life
of our country".
He fell short of a victory in last month's election, even
though he rallied his supporters and performed better than
expected. The vote ended with a hung parliament and Italy's
president is still struggling to form a new government.
Berlusconi's People of Liberty party (PDL) has organised a
public rally on March 23 to protest against prosecutors that
Berlusconi calls the "cancer of our democracy".
Under Italian law, Berlusconi will not serve any jail time
until the appeals process is exhausted.
In the tax fraud case even if the appeals court upholds his
previous 4-year jail sentence it could still be overturned by a
higher court. Two appeals are standard procedure in Italy's
criminal justice system.
Berlusconi was convicted three times during the 1990s,
before being either cleared by higher courts or benefiting from
the statute of limitations by which cases expire if a final
verdict is not reached within a given time period.
On Thursday, he was sentenced to one year in jail over the
publication by his family's newspaper of a transcript of a
leaked wiretap connected to a banking scandal in
2006.
In that case, the statute of limitations for the charges
expires in September, before the appeals process can be
completed, legal sources said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing
by Alison Williams)