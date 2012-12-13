BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
BRUSSELS Dec 13 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he had stressed the importance of stability and reform in Italy in a conversation with former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Barroso told reporters he had a private discussion with Berlusconi on Wednesday.
"I'm not going into detail. It was a personal conversation," Barroso said, but added that he had stressed in their phone call the need to keep Italy on this "path of stability and reform". (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.