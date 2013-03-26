China calls for THAAD to be removed from South Korea
BEIJING China reiterated on Thursday its call for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea.
ROME Italy's top court will decide on April 18 whether to transfer two trials involving Silvio Berlusconi to the northern city of Brescia from Milan, where the former Italian prime minister says he cannot get a fair trial, judicial sources said on Tuesday.
Berlusconi's appeal against a tax fraud conviction and a separate trial where he is charged with paying for sex with a minor have both been delayed until after the Court of Cassation decides on whether to allow the transfer or not.
The move to transfer the hearings, which could significantly delay the trials, was the latest salvo in an escalating battle between Berlusconi and Milan prosecutors, whom he has often accused of trying to destroy him for political reasons.
(Reporting by Virginia Alimenti, writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)
BEIJING China reiterated on Thursday its call for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.