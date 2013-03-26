Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on as he speaks after meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's top court will decide on April 18 whether to transfer two trials involving Silvio Berlusconi to the northern city of Brescia from Milan, where the former Italian prime minister says he cannot get a fair trial, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Berlusconi's appeal against a tax fraud conviction and a separate trial where he is charged with paying for sex with a minor have both been delayed until after the Court of Cassation decides on whether to allow the transfer or not.

The move to transfer the hearings, which could significantly delay the trials, was the latest salvo in an escalating battle between Berlusconi and Milan prosecutors, whom he has often accused of trying to destroy him for political reasons.

