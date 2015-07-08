Over 65s dominate protest vote in French election
PARIS While street demonstrations are mainly a younger person's domain in France, when it comes to protest voting by spoiling ballots, the over 65s appear to be the most active age group.
NAPLES, Italy Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was found guilty on Wednesday of bribing a senator in 2006 in an effort to topple the then centre-left government.
The court in southern Italy sentenced Berlusconi to three years in jail and banned him from holding any public office for five years, a judge said in a ruling shown live on television news networks.
The four-times prime minister, who is struggling to revive his political fortunes, denied the charges. He will not have to serve his sentence because a statute of limitations in the case kicks in later this year, before any appeal can be held.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Andrew Roche)
PARIS While street demonstrations are mainly a younger person's domain in France, when it comes to protest voting by spoiling ballots, the over 65s appear to be the most active age group.
BEIJING The leaders of China and Vietnam had "positive" talks about the disputed South China Sea on Thursday with neither side criticising the other, a senior Chinese diplomat said.