AC Milan's president and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives before the match against Fiorentina at San Siro stadium in Milan, in this October 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

NAPLES, Italy Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was found guilty on Wednesday of bribing a senator in 2006 in an effort to topple the then centre-left government.

The court in southern Italy sentenced Berlusconi to three years in jail and banned him from holding any public office for five years, a judge said in a ruling shown live on television news networks.

The four-times prime minister, who is struggling to revive his political fortunes, denied the charges. He will not have to serve his sentence because a statute of limitations in the case kicks in later this year, before any appeal can be held.

