ROME, Dec 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
announced on Saturday that he would resign once the 2013 budget
is approved, potentially bringing forward an election due early
next year and fuelling speculation that he might run.
The surprise announcement came two days after Silvio
Berlusconi's party withdrew parliamentary support for the
technocrat government and hours after Berlusconi said he would
run to become premier for a fifth time on a platform that
attacks Monti's stewardship of the economy.
Parliament is already poised to pass the budget by
Christmas, and so Monti's resignation probably brings the
expected vote forward by no more than a month to February.
Elections must follow no more than 70 days after President
Giorgio Napolitano dissolves parliament.
Monti's move turns the tables on Berlusconi, who seemed to
have once again seized a political opportunity to keep his party
in the political game just a year after being forced to resign
amid a sex scandal and a debt crisis.
Berlusconi could now be forced into an election earlier than
he expected with his badly divided party trailing in opinion
polls behind the centre-left and the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement of the comic Beppe Grillo.
Monti's announcement will also increase speculation that he
could be eyeing a run as a candidate in the election himself
although he has yet to make any clear statement.
At a conference in France earlier, Monti, a former European
commissioner who is widely credited with restoring Italy's
international credibility after the scandal-plagued Berlusconi
era, appeared to take aim at Berlusconi, warning against
"populism".
He said Italy should not go back to where it was when he
took over for Berlusconi a year ago.
Following a two-hour meeting with Napolitano, he warned that
not approving the budget "would render more serious the
government crisis, also at a European level," and said that
after it is approved, his resignation would be "irrevocable".
Leaders of both Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom
(PDL) party and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is
leading in the opinion polls, said they were willing to
accelerate the passage of the budget.
"Faced with the irresponsibility of the right that betrayed
a commitment it made a year ago before the whole country...
Monti responded with an act of dignity that we profoundly
respect," said PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani.
"We are ready to approve the budget in the fastest possible
manner," he said in a statement.
Italians will vote in the middle of a severe economic
crisis, with a recession that began mid-way through last year
showing no signs of abating, a massive public debt and
unemployment at 11.1 percent, a record high.
With the support of a cross-party alliance including both
the PD and the PDL, Monti imposed tax hikes and spending cuts to
bring borrowing costs under control and undertook a series of
reforms to improve the competitiveness of the economy.
But Berlusconi said on Wednesday that the former economics
professor's austerity policies had left Italy facing a
"recessive spiral without end".
The PDL withdrew parliamentary support for Monti on
Thursday, driving up the difference between German and Italian
benchmark bonds by about 30 basis points.
"On Monday morning the markets will judge this latest
outburst by Berlusconi and they certainly will not judge it
positively," PD vice president Enrico Letta commented. Letta
added that elections now were likely in February.
Berlusconi's centre-right PDL lags the PD by at least 16
percentage points in opinion polls, and also trails the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which has surged to
prominence on a tide of public anger against the mainstream
political class.
Monti's move will fuel speculation over whether he intends
to run to lead the country next year once he has resigned. So
far he has said he will step in only if the election result is
unclear, but there has been growing speculation he could join
forces with a centrist group.
Financial markets have been closely watching the political
upheaval in Italy and many in the business establishment have
hoped for a second term from Monti.
However Berlusconi, Italy's most proved election campaigner,
said that he would not give in easily.
"I race to win," Berlusconi told reporters at the practice
field for AC Milan, the soccer club he controls.
"To win, everyone said there had to be a tested leader. It's
not that we did not look for one. We did, and how! But there
isn't one... I'm doing it out of a sense of responsibility."
The media magnate has ample resources to back his bid - the
country's biggest television network, its biggest magazine
publisher and a family-owned newspaper.
Echoing comments by the leader of the 5-Star Movement, Beppe
Grillo, Berlusconi criticised the single currency earlier this
year and has slammed Germany's influence on European policy.
In his blog, Grillo said Berlusconi is running for office
because he knows the average Italian "is literally terrified
about the prospects of five more years of Monti-like rule".