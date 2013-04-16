ROME, April 16 Silvio Berlusconi's lawyers have
asked for court proceedings related to fraud and sexual
misconduct charges to be postponed to allow the politician time
to concentrate on the election of a new Italian president, court
documents showed on Tuesday.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to consider Berlusconi's
request to move the two trials from Milan, where the media
magnate says the courts are biased against him, to the nearby
city of Brescia.
Berlusconi's appeal against a tax fraud conviction connected
with his Mediaset broadcasting empire and a separate
trial on charges of paying for sex with a minor are on hold
until the Court of Cassation makes a decision on the move.
The legal petition seen by Reuters on Tuesday argues that
the media magnate and his lawyers, Piero Longo and Niccolo
Ghedini, will be busy on Thursday because the election of a new
Italian president begins that day.
As a senator, Berlusconi will be voting for the next head of
state, who is elected by a joint sitting of the two houses of
parliament together with representatives of regional government.
The mandate of President Giorgio Napolitano ends on May 15
and electing his successor is a vital step towards resolving a
stalemate after an inconclusive general election in February.
Berlusconi succeeded in delaying the verdicts in the tax
fraud and prostitution trials until after that election, where
his centre-right coalition came in just behind the centre-left
led by Pier Luigi Bersani.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)