* Senate committee begins considering Berlusconi expulsion
* Centre-right official warns government may fall over vote
* PM Letta says country needs stability
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Sept 9 A close ally of Silvio Berlusconi
warned on Monday that his party could pull out of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta's government if a Senate committee refuses to delay
a decision on whether to expel the media mogul from parliament.
The cross-party committee, which must vote on whether
76-year-old Berlusconi can remain a lawmaker after being
convicted last month of tax fraud, has raised fresh tensions
within Letta's left-right coalition.
The committee's first meeting on Monday saw a day of
tactical skirmishing as Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom party (PDL) sought to put off a decision on their
leader's political future pending an appeal to the European
Court of Human Rights.
However, members from the centre-left and the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have rejected the call, which
could delay a decision on Berlusconi's future by months, and are
expected to overrule the PDL and press on with the hearing.
Renato Schifani, PDL floor leader in the Senate, said the
attitude was "unacceptable" and risked precipitating a crisis
when they meet again at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.
"The signals coming out of the committee point to a brick
wall," he told Italian television. "If that's what happens I
don't think we can talk about there being a majority backing the
government," he said.
The committee is dominated by adversaries of Berlusconi from
Letta's Democratic Party (PD) and the 5-Star Movement, with at
least 14 members of the 23-strong panel ranged against the
billionaire tycoon.
Berlusconi could not be expelled without a full vote on the
floor of the upper house, but his party has repeatedly
threatened to bring down Letta's coalition, potentially
triggering new elections, if the PD votes against him.
So far the PD has insisted that Berlusconi cannot remain in
parliament after Italy's top court convicted him of being at the
centre of a vast tax fraud scheme at his Mediaset
television empire.
The PDL says Berlusconi, sentenced to four years in
jail, has been targeted unfairly by left-wing magistrates, and
accuses the PD of using judicial tactics to eliminate a rival it
has been unable to defeat politically.
Financial markets have been increasingly on edge as
political tensions escalated, pushing up government borrowing
costs ahead of Thursday's auction of medium-term bonds.
"RECOVERY AT RISK"
How much of the talk of bringing down the government was
brinkmanship was unclear, and Letta told reporters in Brussels
on Monday that he was sure "good sense would prevail" given the
clear need for political stability.
With Italy struggling with a 2-trillion euro public debt and
mired in its longest recession since World War Two, business
leaders have warned that political turmoil could snuff out the
first glimmers of a turnaround.
The PD and PDL have been at odds ever since they were forced
into an unwilling coalition following weeks of wrangling in the
wake of last February's deadlocked parliamentary elections which
left no side able to govern alone.
However, they have overcome apparently unbridgeable
differences before, notably in last month's deal to scrap a
deeply unpopular housing tax despite disagreement over how to
fill a 4-billion euro annual funding gap.
Berlusconi's lawyers, who have appealed to the European
Court of Human Rights, argue that the "Severino law" under which
convicted politicians are ineligible for parliament, cannot
apply in his case because it was passed last year, after the
events for which he was convicted.
The PD has always rejected calls for the committee to delay
proceedings until the European Court or Italy's own
constitutional court rules on the Severino law, accusing the PDL
of trying to waste time with groundless appeals.
As the manoeuvres continue, President Giorgio Napolitano,
who has played a decisive behind-the-scenes role in Italian
politics since the Berlusconi crisis erupted, may play a
significant part again.
He has made it clear that he would be unwilling to call new
elections and may seek to shepherd in a new coalition government
if the centre-right withdraws support for Letta.
Whatever the outcome of the committee meeting, Berlusconi
faces months in the political wilderness, which could prevent
him standing in any election if the government falls.
His four-year jail term, commuted to one year because of his
age, would also prevent his participation in national politics
if elections are called this year.