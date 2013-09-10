* Senate committee puts off vote on Berlusconi expulsion
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Sept 10 Italian lawmakers on Tuesday
pulled back from a showdown over the political future of Silvio
Berlusconi after allies of the billionaire media tycoon
threatened to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's unstable
ruling coalition.
A meeting of a cross-party Senate committee charged with
deciding whether Berlusconi should be barred from the Senate
following a conviction for tax fraud ended without holding a
vote, easing political tensions at least for the time being.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has the largest
presence on the 23-member committee, accepted centre-right
demands to slow down hearings on the case, but it maintains its
position that Berlusconi must lose his seat.
The meeting ended at around midnight (2200 GMT). Hearings
will resume on Thursday at 1300 GMT, Senator Benedetto Della
Vedova of Mario Monti's Civic Choice said.
"The discussion will start again in the next few days and it
will take a long time," the Senate group of the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is most hostile to
Berlusconi, said in a tweet as the meeting neared its end.
After a tense day in which centre-right leaders threatened
to pull out of Letta's coalition, potentially triggering snap
elections, a sign of reduced hostilities came when Berlusconi
called off a meeting with his lawmakers scheduled for Wednesday.
Many observers had expected that meeting to sanction the end
of the Letta government if the centre-left had maintained the
uncompromising stance it had shown at an initial committee
meeting on Monday.
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party has
sought to halt the hearings pending an appeal to the European
Court of Human Rights but has been rebuffed by the centre-left
which says the appeal is no more than a delaying tactic.
Whether the PDL's repeated threats to bring down the
government go beyond simple brinkmanship remains unclear but the
wrangling around the hearings has underlined how entwined
Italy's political stability remains with the personal fate of
Berlusconi, 20 years after he first entered politics.
At Tuesday's meeting the centre-right agreed to drop a
series of technical objections to try to halt the hearings on
the agreement that each of the committee members could speak at
greater length in a broad discussion on the merits of the case.
Ahead of Tuesday's hearing arguments had raged between the
main partners in the cross-party coalition led by Letta, who
comes from the PD, with each side accusing the other of creating
a crisis.
With Italy straining to contain its 2 trillion euro public
debt, the Berlusconi imbroglio has also hobbled efforts to
reform the euro zone's third-largest economy, causing worries
that extend well beyond its own borders.
Berlusconi, convicted by Italy's top court last month of
being at the centre of a vast tax fraud conspiracy at his
Mediaset television empire, could not be expelled without a full
vote on the floor of the upper house.
But he in any case faces banishment from front-line politics
for at least a year after the court sentenced him to a four-year
jail term that was then commuted to one year under house arrest
or in community service.
BOND MARKET NERVES
Whether a government crisis would necessarily lead to new
elections is unclear, given President Giorgio Napolitano's
reluctance to send Italy back to the polls.
If the PDL eventually makes good on its threats, Napolitano
could try to oversee the creation of a new government formed
around the PD with the support of dissidents from the centre-
right or 5-Star party.
Berlusconi's own party remains divided between hawks
pressing for a showdown with the PD and more moderate elements
and executives from his business empire who fear that the party
risks isolating itself with no guaranteed payoff.
With the European Central Bank pledging to step in to
prevent bond market turmoil of the kind which threatened Italy
at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, financial
markets have shown no signs of panic.
But Italy's borrowing costs have crept up over the past few
weeks and an auction of mid-term bonds on Thursday will be
closely watched for any signs of investor nerves.
On Tuesday, Spanish government bond yields fell below
Italy's for the first time in 18 months as worries over the
political standoff hit sentiment.
Although there have been faint signs of improvement after
some two years of recession, data on Tuesday showed the economy
still far from recovery.
