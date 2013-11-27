* Ex-premier declared ineligible after jail sentence
* Berlusconi denounces "coup d'etat"
* Vows to lead centre-right from outside parliament
By Roberto Landucci and Catherine Hornby
ROME, Nov 27 The Italian Senate expelled former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi over his tax fraud conviction
on Wednesday, humiliating the veteran centre-right leader who
vowed to continue leading his party from outside parliament.
The Senate vote, after months of wrangling and delay, opens
an uncertain phase for Italy, with the 77-year-old media
billionaire now apparently in the twilight of his political
career but prepared to use all his resources to disrupt Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government.
"We are here on a bitter day, a day of mourning for
democracy," Berlusconi told supporters from his Forza Italia
party in front of his central Rome residence as the Senate voted
a short distance away.
Berlusconi, who has dominated Italian politics for two
decades, had already pulled his party out of Letta's coalition
after seven months in government, accusing left wing opponents
of staging a "coup d'etat" to eliminate him.
Stripped of his parliamentary immunity from arrest after 20
years as a lawmaker, he is now more vulnerable in a series of
other criminal cases, where he is accused of offences including
political bribery and paying for sex with a minor.
However, he no longer commands enough support in parliament
to bring down the government, which easily won a confidence vote
on the 2014 budget on Tuesday with the support of around 30
dissidents who split from Forza Italia this month.
Letta declared on Wednesday that his government was
"stronger and more cohesive" after winning the budget vote and
said it would press on with its reform programme.
The Senate declared Berlusconi ineligible for parliament
after he was convicted of masterminding a complex system of
illegally inflated invoices to cut the tax bill for his Mediaset
television empire.
"The Senate did nothing more than to apply the law. It was
the right thing to do, otherwise we would have had the law of
the jungle," said Guglielmo Epifani, general secretary of
Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which joined former
comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in
pushing for expulsion.
Under a law passed last year, politicians convicted of
serious criminal offences are ineligible for parliament, but his
removal had to be confirmed by a full vote in the Senate.
The court sentenced him to four years in jail, commuted to a
year likely to be spent performing community service. He was
also banned from holding public office for two years, preventing
any immediate return to government.
VICTIM
A characteristic piece of political theatre, Berlusconi's
address to supporters as the Senate voted underlined that he
will remain a troublesome opponent of the government even
outside parliament.
"We have to stay in the field and we can't give up, even if
the leader of the centre-right is not a Senator any more. There
are leaders of the other parties who are not in parliament
either," he said.
Much like Grillo - who does not sit in parliament but keeps
up a steady stream of attacks in public meetings and on his blog
- Berlusconi will still be able to inflict damage on the
government from the sidelines.
Berlusconi, who owns Italy's biggest private broadcaster,
has adopted an increasingly euro-sceptical tone, attacking
Brussels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Letta's
euro-friendly government. Such attacks are likely to increase in
the run-up to the European parliamentary elections in May.
The battle over Berlusconi has already disrupted any serious
overhaul of the stagnant Italian economy, which is stuck in a
recession that has lasted more than two years, sending youth
unemployment over 40 percent.
The centre-right split may have removed the immediate threat
to Letta, who has won two confidence votes in parliament since
Berlusconi's conviction. But the risk of further judicial
conflict over any of the other criminal trials and
investigations hanging over Berlusconi could inflame his
supporters still further.
Wednesday's rally, which attracted several hundred
supporters, was smaller than many previous protests but
Berlusconi retains a solid core of backing.
"Not only is he being judged but it's a form of
humiliation," said Gianluca d'Avanzo, a 40-year-old office
worker from the southern region of Puglia who came to Rome for
the demonstration. "They are doing this to a man who has done so
much for Italy. We are a country of ungrateful people."
Berlusconi joined Letta's Democratic Party in an unlikely
coalition after an election in February but relations were rocky
from the start, worsened by rows about tax policy and tensions
over Berlusconi's tax fraud conviction in August.