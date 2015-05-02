MILAN May 2 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday more time was needed to seal
an accord over a sale of a stake in AC Milan with Thai
businessman Bee Taechaubol but said he could retain control of
the soccer club.
Media and financial market speculation has been going on for
months that Berlusconi intends to sell the club which has been a
central part of his media and political empire for the past
three decades but which has seen its fortunes dip in recent
years.
Italian media reports say Bee is offering 500 million euros
($560 million) for a 51 percent stake in Milan, joining a series
of other foreign tycoons who have bought some of the most
prestigious European soccer clubs in recent years.
"My main concern is to give Milan fans the guarantee that
the new season will ensure a future that matches the heights of
the glorious past," Berlusconi told reporters outside the Milan
hotel where the two held their second meeting this week.
Seven times European champions AC Milan remains one of
Italy's most glamorous clubs but it has lost some of its shine
in recent years. It won the most recent of its 18 Serie A
championships in 2011, racked up debts of 250 million euros and
made a loss of 91 million euros last year.
Berlusconi said Bee, whom he met at his sumptuous villa near
Milan on Wednesday, was "a serious person whom I respect". But
he said no decision had been made on the size of any stake sale
and he may retain control of the club.
"Everything is under discussion, because there's still the
possibility that I will keep 51 percent," he said.
Neither Berlusconi nor Bee offered any indication of how
long it could take to wrap up a deal.
"We are now going to work on some minor details and we'll
take a little bit more time," said Bee, executive director of
south-east Asian private equity group Thai Prime Company
Limited.
The expected sale comes at the same time as an apparent
withdrawal by the 78-year-old Berlusconi from parts of his
Mediaset television empire, which has faced growing
headwinds in recent years as broadband internet has challenged
traditional broadcasters.
As well as Milan, speculation has grown that he may sell
Mediaset's pay TV operation, built around broadcast rights to
Champions League soccer matches.
Mediaset, Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, was a key
element in Berlusconi's 20-year-long domination of Italian
politics, while his image as a winner was burnished by the
on-field success of his soccer club.
Since being forced from office as prime minister at the
height of the eurozone crisis in 2011 and being convicted for
tax fraud in 2013, Berlusconi's political fortunes have faded.
He has increasingly withdrawn from frontline politics and
struggled to keep his fractious centre-right party Forza Italia
united as younger rivals have emerged to challenge his
leadership.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
