By James Mackenzie
ROME, July 12 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi will return to frontline politics as the
centre-right candidate in next year's general election, a senior
official in his PDL party was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"Yes, Berlusconi is the candidate for premier," Fabrizio
Cicchito, PDL parliamentary leader told Italian news agencies
after a meeting of the party leadership at Berlusconi's Rome
residence.
He said the return of Berlusconi, the undisputed master of a
party built up entirely around himself, meant there would be no
primaries to find a candidate, as had been originally expected.
The confirmation follows growing speculation about a likely
return by the former premier, who has kept a low profile since
he resigned last year in the middle of financial turmoil that
risked tipping Italy into a Greek-style debt crisis.
On Wednesday, PDL party secretary Angelino Alfano said he
was among those pushing the 75-year-old media billionaire to
lead the centre right into elections expected early in 2013.
Berlusconi himself has given several recent hints that he
was planning a return to politics, complaining about his
successor Mario Monti's austerity policies and musing openly
about the possibility of Italy leaving the euro.
The dominant figure in Italian politics for almost 20 years,
he has divided opinion like few others, retaining a sure feel
for the mood of mainstream Italy while fighting a constant
series of corruption and sex scandals.
Financial markets have been on edge at the prospect of
political stalement that would block more economic reforms after
Monti's departure next year and Italy's borrowing costs have got
back close to the levels they hit when Berlusconi stepped down.
He has made no public comment about the growing speculation
but may do so at a political rally on Friday.
CHANGED LANDSCAPE
Unpredictability has always been among his trademarks and
until he makes a public declaration himself an element of doubt
is likely to hang over his intentions.
"I want to understand this candidacy of Berlusconi ... if
it's a definite fact or just something provisional," the PDL
mayor of Rome Gianni Alemanno told La7 television.
Berlusconi, still on trial over accusations of paying for
sex with a teenager, will in any case find the political
landscape very different from the one he left in November.
Monti himself has ruled out running and opinion polls
suggest a centre-left bloc around the Democratic Party would win
an election, with the PDL fighting the maverick 5 Star movement
led by former comedian Beppe Grillo for second place.
Hostility to the mainstream parties is running high and
Berlusconi's former coalition allies in the Northern League are
in disarray after the regional party's founder Umberto Bossi was
driven from office by a graft scandal.
His own party has been in upheaval since losing power, with
hardline Berlusconi loyalists at odds with more mainstream
conservatives.