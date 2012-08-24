ROME Aug 24 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who turns 76 next month, on Friday denied a
claim by starlet Sabina Began that he had made her pregnant.
In an interview with Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano on
Friday, Began, 38, said she was pregnant and was sure Berlusconi
was the father because "I only slept with him".
Later, she told Italian gossip website Dagospia in a text
message that she had lost the baby overnight due to a
miscarriage. The news prompted Berlusconi's lawyer, Niccolo
Ghedini, to issue a denial.
"This is evidently a colour piece, ironic and typical of the
summer, which is totally detached from reality," Ghedini said in
a statement.
Berlusconi stepped down as prime minister in November after
Italy came close to a Greek-style debt crisis at a time when he
was fighting charges that he had had sex with an underage
prostitute and had used his office to try to cover it up. He is
now on trial for the charges.
A long list of women have since described "bunga bunga" sex
parties at the media magnate's villas. The Italian press has
said Began was known as the "Queen Bee" for her role in
organising the events.
She has repeatedly declared her love for the former premier.
In the Friday interview, she said "he is magical, he's
marvellous, he's like a Superman."
Though he seemed politically washed up less than a year ago,
Berlusconi - who has five children by two wives - is poised to
announce he is running for prime minister for the sixth time,
leaders of his party say.
He is separated from his second wife.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Barry Moody and Andrew
Osborn)