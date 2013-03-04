* Prosecution says "bunga bunga" parties involved
prostitution
* Berlusconi and "Ruby", then a teenager, deny they had sex
* Media magnate's dental hygienist accused of prostitution
By Sara Rossi
MILAN, March 4 Parties at Silvio Berlusconi's
Milan villa were arranged for prostitution and were not the
elegant dinners he suggested, the prosecution in the Italian
media magnate's sex trial said on Monday.
Making closing arguments in Berlusconi's trial on charges of
having sex with an underage prostitute, prosecutor Antonio
Sangermano said the parties involved dinner, erotic "bunga
bunga" dancing and then sex between aspiring women TV presenters
and invited guests.
Berlusconi denies charges that he paid for sex with Moroccan
nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug when she was 17 and then
abused his power as prime minister to get her released from
Milan's police headquarters, where she was held on suspicion of
theft in May 2010.
Mahroug, a teenage runaway widely known under her stage name
of "Ruby the Heartstealer" also denies having sex with
Berlusconi, 76, at the parties in his villa or elsewhere.
Sangermano accused former Lombardy regional councillor
Nicole Minetti, once Berlusconi's dental hygienist, of taking
part in acts of prostitution and inducing others to do so.
Minetti is on trial separately - with Emilio Fede, a former
senior journalist in Berlusconi's media empire, and show
business talent scout Lele Mora - on charges of procurement.
Berlusconi faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted
although nothing will be final until two appeals allowed by
Italian law, usually a lengthy process.
The verdict in the Ruby trial is expected on March 18 and
Berlusconi faces judgment in two other trials this month, one
for tax fraud and the other for making public the taped contents
of a confidential phone call.
His legal troubles deepened last week when prosecutors
revealed he was under investigation for bribing a senator to
change sides in parliament in 2006.
Scandal around Berlusconi has increased the reluctance of
other parties to cooperate with him in parliament after last
week's inconclusive election, despite his remarkable performance
in taking his centre-right group from close to disintegration
last autumn into second place in the vote.
Berlusconi's lawyer, Niccolo Ghedini, said the prosecution's
summing up was "exquisitely one-sided".
(Writing by Barry Moody; Editing by Louise Ireland)