ROME, March 15 Silvio Berlusconi's lawyers are
seeking to have trials where he is charged with tax fraud and
having sex with a minor moved to the city of Brescia from Milan,
where they say he cannot get a fair hearing, legal sources said
on Friday.
The sources said the former Italian prime minister's legal
team based their request on a criminal code clause allowing a
case to be transferred when there are serious grounds to suspect
a fair decision cannot be reached by the judges handling it.
In past years, attempts to have trials against the
76-year-old billionaire media tycoon moved out of Milan for the
same reason have failed.
His lawyers' move was the latest salvo in an escalating
battle between Berlusconi and Milan prosecutors, whom he has
often accused of trying to destroy him for political reasons.
It coincides with efforts to resolve a stalemate created by
last month's deadlocked election and follows a protest on the
steps of the Milan courthouse by dozens of parliamentarians from
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party.
He is on trial over accusations he paid for sex with former
nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, better known under her stage
name "Ruby", when she was under the legal minimum age of 18.
He denies all wrongdoing in the case, which is expected to
come to a verdict later this month.
In a separate trial, Berlusconi is appealing against a
four-year sentence for tax fraud connected with the sale of
broadcasting rights for his Mediaset television empire.
