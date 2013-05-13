* Prosecutors allege "system of organised prostitution"
By Silvia Aloisi and Sara Rossi
MILAN, May 13 Italian prosecutors called on
Monday for a six-year jail sentence and a lifetime ban on
holding public office for centre-right leader and former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is charged with abuse of office
and paying for sex with a minor.
The 76-year-old billionaire media tycoon and senator is
accused of paying for sex with Karima El Mahroug, better known
by her stage name "Ruby the Heartstealer", when she was under
18, during the now notorious "bunga bunga" parties at his villa
at Arcore near Milan in 2010.
However, prosecutors considered by far the more serious
charge was that he abused the powers of his office during a
separate incident by arranging for her to be released from
police custody where she was being held on theft charges.
They requested five years imprisonment for that and a year
for paying for sex with a minor. The verdict is expected on June
24. But no final verdict will be enforced in either case until
the appeals process, which can last for years, is exhausted.
Still, Berlusconi's legal difficulties have created growing
tension within Prime Minister Enrico Letta's governing
coalition, which includes the ex-premier's centre-right party.
"At Arcore there was a system of organised prostitution
aimed at the satisfaction of the sexual pleasure of Silvio
Berlusconi," Milan chief prosecutor Ilda Boccassini said in a
more than six-hour closing argument.
Boccassini said a small army of young women, many of them
aspiring starlets, took part in the sex parties at Berlusconi's
residence, hoping to make it big on one of his television
channels. Those who stayed on after dinner were rewarded with
cash, cars or free apartments, she said.
The prosecutor said mobile phone records showed that Ruby, a
Moroccan runaway, had spent the night at Berlusconi's home on at
least seven occasions between February and May 2010.
"There is no doubt that Ruby had sex with the defendant,
from whom she received benefits," Boccassini said, adding that
Berlusconi was well aware she was a minor.
DENIAL
Berlusconi flatly denies the accusations. El Mahroug, who
staged a dramatic protest outside the Milan court last month,
denies being a prostitute or having had sex with Berlusconi.
Boccassini portrayed Ruby as a "shrewd, intelligent girl who
like some young people of the latest generations has only one
objective: that of making it in the world of show business and
making easy money".
When, in May 2010, she was held by police on suspicion of
stealing a 3,000-euro bracelet, Berlusconi "was forced to
intervene and abuse his office" to keep her quiet and cover up
the affair, Boccassini said.
In a statement, Berlusconi called Boccassini's arguments
"lies inspired by prejudice and hatred".
The sentencing request added to a morass of legal problems
facing Berlusconi, who last week lost an appeal against a
four-year sentence for tax fraud in connection with his Mediaset
broadcasting empire. He has launched a second and final appeal
against that sentence.
Berlusconi mounted a fierce attack on prosecutors over the
weekend at a stormy rally in the northern city of Brescia that
was attended by centre-right members of the government including
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano.
Letta's own centre-left Democratic Party (PD) sharply
criticised Alfano's presence at the rally and the prime minister
warned his coalition partners that there could be no repeat if
the government was to survive.
Berlusconi's campaign continued on Sunday with a lavish
two-hour special on his own Canale 5 channel presenting his
version of the "bunga bunga" evenings.
The programme showed El Mahroug admitting that she had lied
about certain aspects of her life to investigators but flatly
denying any sexual relationship with Berlusconi and complaining
at media representations of her as a prostitute.
It filmed the dining room and theatre at Berlusconi's
palatial villa near Milan and presented an array of witnesses
who said the evenings there were convivial parties where he
entertained guests by singing and telling stories.
However several women who testified at the trial spoke of
girls, sometimes dressed up as nuns, stripping off at the
parties while performing raunchy pole dances.
