* Legal difficulties cause tension for coalition
* Final judgment possible within a year
MILAN May 23 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi was involved in a tax fraud scheme while he
was head of government, a Milan court said in a document
released on Thursday explaining its earlier decision to uphold
his four-year conviction.
Berlusconi's mounting legal difficulties have created
tension in Italy's fragile coalition government, over which he
has veto power, and the tax fraud case is nearing its final
appeal with a definitive judgment possible within a year.
On May 8 the appeal court upheld the sentence for tax fraud
in connection with the media mogul's television network Mediaset
. In the Italian judicial system, courts publish the
reasons for their rulings some time after the sentence.
The document released on Thursday said evidence showed
Berlusconi managed the scheme, in which he is accused of
inflating the price paid for television rights to avoid taxes,
for many years including when he was prime minister.
His involvement "continued despite the public roles
undertaken", the document said, taking advantage of complicity
both inside and outside the Mediaset group.
It rejected Berlusconi's argument that he had been too busy
working in politics to be involved in such a plan, saying he
still handled top-level Mediaset decisions, including the
management of television rights.
It said Berlusconi had directly orchestrated the first
stages of the evasion scheme, in which offshore companies were
used to artificially inflate the price of film distribution
rights, with part of the extra money skimmed off to create
illegal slush funds.
The 76-year-old, whose mounting legal troubles include a
separate trial on charges of paying for sex with a minor, headed
four governments between 1994 and 2011.
Berlusconi is the head of the centre-right People of Freedom
party, part of Italy's fragile coalition government, giving him
veto power over legislation and the ability to bring the
government down in parliament.
Neither the four-year jail sentence nor a five-year ban on
public office also handed down will take effect unless the
conviction is upheld in a final appeal.
Berlusconi denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of
prosecutors and judges who are politically opposed to him.
