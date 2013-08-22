* Berlusconi piles on pressure to escape parliament
expulsion
* Centre left and prime minister reject pressure
* Political crisis could misfire for Berlusconi
By Barry Moody
ROME, Aug 22 Relations between the partners in
Italy's coalition government seemed close to breaking point on
Thursday over whether to evict Silvio Berlusconi from parliament
over a tax fraud conviction.
A row is raging between Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom (PDL) party and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of
Prime Minister Enrico Letta following the 76-year-old media
mogul's conviction by the supreme court early this month.
PDL sources said party secretary Angelino Alfano told Letta
in a tense meeting on Wednesday night that the party would bring
down the government if the PD voted in the Senate next month to
throw Berlusconi out of parliament, something the centre-left
party has repeatedly said it will do.
Alfano said on Thursday he was very worried about the PD
taking such a clear line before even hearing arguments in a
Senate committee which begins meeting on Sept. 9.
"We very clearly ask that the PD thinks about this,
abandoning 20 years of hostility, and reflects on the wisdom of
voting to remove Berlusconi," he said.
The PDL cites some legal experts as saying the
anti-corruption law, under which Berlusconi would be expelled
from parliament and prevented from standing as a political
candidate, cannot be applied in this case.
But PD secretary Guglielmo Epifani said they wouldn't change
their minds and the country could not afford a government crisis
just as it starts to see the first tentative signs of recovery
from its worst postwar recession.
Many PD members are up in arms over even sharing in a
coalition with Berlusconi's party and any attempt to save their
sworn enemy could break apart the already fractious centre left.
"For us the compass is the interests of the country which
come before our interests and even more so ahead of the
interests of a single person," Epifani said.
Letta says the government must forge ahead to encourage
economic recovery and Berlusconi's judicial problems are not an
issue for his administration. "I will not accept blackmail and
neither are ultimatums acceptable," he said on Wednesday night.
BERLUSCONI DESPERATE
Berlusconi is desperately trying to find a way to stay in
the political game despite a four-year jail sentence, commuted
to one year, for a massive tax fraud at his Mediaset
broadcasting empire. He is expected to start serving the
sentence, either under house arrest or doing social work, in
mid-October.
Berlusconi, who has been holed up in his luxury villa near
Milan since the verdict, has ordered his lieutenants to pile on
the pressure in the hope of forcing the PD to at least delay any
Senate judgement. His aides have unsuccessfully lobbied
President Giorgio Napolitano for a pardon.
In an advance excerpts from a magazine interview published
on the Internet on Thursday, Berlusconi said it would be the
PD's fault if the government collapsed. "If two friends are in a
boat and one throws the other overboard, whose fault is it if
the boat sinks?" he told Tempi magazine.
"They cannot strip me of the right to speak on the political
scene, they cannot strip me of the right to inspire and lead the
political movement I founded, and they cannot take away my right
to be the point of reference for millions of Italians," he said.
He added that he was sure his oldest daughter Marina, 47 and
head of his $6.6 billion business empire, would not take his
place at the head of the centre right as has been suggested.
Despite the brinkmanship, analysts and doves in Berlusconi's
party have warned that torpedoing the government could misfire,
with the danger that Letta could form a new coalition with the
help of PDL rebels and members of the populist 5-Star Movement
of comedian Beppe Grillo.
Even if Italy went to early elections, Berlusconi would not
be able to use his formidable campaigning power to the full and
Letta has warned that Italians will punish anyone who causes a
crisis at such a sensitive economic moment, only months after
the government was formed.