By Gavin Jones
| ROME, Sept 30
ROME, Sept 30 Silvio Berlusconi was at the
centre of a new storm on Monday after a private phone call in
which he made assertions about President Giorgio Napolitano was
aired on television, prompting a furious reaction from the
president.
A current affairs programme on private channel La 7
broadcast a phone tap in which Berlusconi said he had been
informed that Napolitano had exerted influence on Italy's top
appeals court in a case involving Berlusconi's media empire.
Berlusconi said he had heard that Napolitano called the
court to find out the verdict before it had been announced and
then told the court to re-convene, finally resulting in a more
negative verdict for Berlusconi.
The 88-year-old president issued a fiercely worded statement
saying that what Berlusconi said he had been told was "simply
another delirious, vulgar and slanderous invention regarding
regarding the head of state."
Berlusconi's lawyer, Niccolo Ghedini said the decision to
broadcast the conversation was "a violation of Italy's
constitutional principles." Berlusconi's spokesman was not
available for comment.
Earlier this month the appeals court ordered Berlusconi's
family holding company Fininvest to pay a 494-million euro
($668-million) fine to a rival company, CIR, stemming from its
improper acquisition of publisher Mondadori more than 20 years
ago.
Berlusconi can ill afford to alienate Napolitano, who is the
supreme arbiter of Italian politics and is the only person who
can dissolve parliament and call new elections, as Berlusconi
wants.
Relations have been increasingly tense between the two men
since Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud last month. Many of
Berlusconi's allies have criticised the president for not
granting Berlusconi a pardon or intervening in the legal process
in some other way to help their leader.
Napolitano has made clear his own exasperation with
Berlusconi's recent steps to undermine the government of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta.
Last week he described as "absurd" Berlusconi's claims that
the judges who convicted him were guilty of subversion or a coup
d'etat and repeated that neither he nor Prime Minister Enrico
Letta could do anything to change the outcome of the trial.
(1 euro = $1.3526)
(Editing by Eric Walsh)