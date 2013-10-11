* Berlusconi convicted of tax fraud, given 1-year sentence
* Seen doing community service or being put under house
arrest
MILAN Oct 11 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi has formally requested to do a year of
community service rather than be jailed or put under house
arrest following his conviction for tax fraud, a legal source
said on Friday.
The centre-right leader, 77, was sentenced to four years in
jail in August, commuted to one, for masterminding a massive tax
fraud scheme at his Mediaset television empire.
Because of his age he is considered certain to be allowed to
stay out of prison, making either house arrest or community
service the most likely ways that he will serve his sentence.
It is not automatic that his request for community service
will be granted and the billionaire media tycoon is not likely
to begin the sentence until next year.
Criminals assigned to community service normally work in
non-profit organisations such as soup kitchens for the homeless,
centres for drug addicts or groups offering assistance to the
elderly.
The legal source, who is involved in the case, did not say
which type of community service Berlusconi had requested.
Berlusconi, who also faces a ban from public office and
expulsion from his seat as a Senator, has fiercely protested his
innocence, saying he is a victim of politically motivated
prosecutors and judges.
Some media reports had suggested he may insist on going to
prison rather than be seen in any way coming to terms with the
justice system by requesting an alternative sentence.
(Reporting By Emilio Parodi; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by
Pravin Char)