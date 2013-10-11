* Berlusconi convicted of tax fraud, given 1-year sentence
* Seen doing community service or being put under house
arrest
* Unlikely to begin sentence before next year
MILAN, Oct 11 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi has formally asked to do a year of community
service rather than be jailed or put under house arrest after
his conviction for tax fraud, a legal source said on Friday.
The centre-right leader, 77, was sentenced to four years in
jail in August, commuted to one, for masterminding a massive tax
fraud scheme at his Mediaset television empire.
Because of his age he is considered certain to be allowed to
stay out of prison, making either house arrest or community
service the most likely ways that he would serve his sentence.
Criminals assigned to community service normally work in
non-profit organisations such as soup kitchens for the homeless,
centres for drug addicts or groups offering assistance to the
elderly. The legal source, who is involved in the case, did not
say which type of community service Berlusconi had requested.
It is not automatic that his request will be granted and
legal experts say the hearing to decide will probably not take
place for at least four months and possibly longer.
Under Italy's notoriously slow legal system, Berlusconi is
therefore unlikely to begin his sentence until early 2014.
He will not serve it at all if his crimes are included in
legislation that parliament is working on to pardon thousands of
criminals in response to an appeal by President Giorgio
Napolitano to ease overcrowding in prisons.
It was on the basis of previous legislation to ease prison
overcrowding, passed in 2006, that Berlusconi's four-year
sentence was reduced to one year.
Berlusconi, who also faces a ban from public office and
expulsion from his seat as a senator, has fiercely protested his
innocence, saying he is a victim of politically motivated
prosecutors and judges.
Some media reports had suggested he may insist on going to
prison rather than be seen in any way to be reaching an
accommodation with the justice system by requesting an
alternative sentence.
(Reporting By Emilio Parodi; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by
Pravin Char and Mike Collett-White)