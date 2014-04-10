* Court to decide sentence for former PM by April 15
* Berlusconi wants freedom to continue political activity
* House arrest, community service are most likely options
By Emilio Parodi
ROME, April 10 Silvio Berlusconi has asked to
serve his one-year sentence for tax fraud helping disabled
people, judicial sources said ahead of a hearing to decide what
form of punishment the former Italian prime minister will
receive.
Later on Thursday a Milan tribunal will begin considering
the request and must issue its decision by next Tuesday.
The ruling will be crucial in determining what role the
77-year-old - still the most influential political figure on
Italy's right - can continue to play in public life over the
coming year.
The court could in theory rule that Berlusconi must go to
prison, but this is considered highly unlikely. Far more
probable is that the media tycoon will be sentenced to house
arrest or community service.
Berlusconi's most immediate concern is to be able to
campaign at the head of his Forza Italia party for European
Parliament elections next month. The court could either
facilitate this or make it virtually impossible by setting
strict limits on his freedom of movement and action.
Berlusconi's lawyers proposed to the court that their client
could "motivate" disabled people at a new home to be opened in
the countryside outside Milan.
The four-times prime minister has dominated Italian politics
since the mid-1990s, but was expelled from the Senate last
November after being convicted of masterminding a complex system
of tax fraud at his Mediaset television network.
His four-year jail sentence was commuted to one year under a
law aimed at reducing prison overcrowding, and, under Italy's
snail-paced justice system, it is only this month, more than 10
years after the crime and eight months after the verdict, that
it will be decided when and how he will serve his sentence.
After completing the first six months, Berlusconi's sentence
will automatically be reduced to 10 and a half months. If his
behaviour is considered impeccable it may be reduced further, to
nine months.
Berlusconi continues to protest his innocence and says he
has been pursued by a left-wing judiciary.
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)