* Court to decide sentence for former PM in 5-15 days
* Berlusconi wants freedom to continue political activity
* Right-wing leader convicted of tax fraud last year
By Emilio Parodi
MILAN, April 10 Both the prosecution and defence
have asked a Milan court to order former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi to serve a one-year sentence for tax fraud doing
community service, judicial sources said on Thursday.
The judge told reporters after the first day of hearings
that the court would decide in 5-15 days what kind of punishment
the centre-right leader will receive.
The ruling will be crucial in determining what role the
77-year-old - still the most influential political figure on
Italy's right - can continue to play in public life over the
coming year.
Berlusconi could in theory be sent to prison or put under
house arrest, but as both the prosecutor and his lawyers favour
community service, this appears the most likely outcome.
The media tycoon's lawyers told to the court their client
could "motivate" disabled people at a new home to be opened in
the countryside outside Milan. An Italian government agency
earlier asked for Berlusconi to work in a centre for the
elderly.
Berlusconi's most immediate concern is to be able to
campaign at the head of his Forza Italia party for European
Parliament elections next month. The court could either
facilitate this or make it virtually impossible by setting
strict limits on his freedom of movement and action.
For example he could be prevented from holding political
rallies or giving media interviews, or be allowed to do both.
The four-time prime minister has dominated Italian politics
since the mid-1990s, but was expelled from the Senate last
November after being convicted of masterminding a complex system
of tax fraud at his Mediaset television network.
His four-year jail sentence was commuted to one year under a
law aimed at reducing prison overcrowding. Under Italy's
snail-paced justice system, it is only this month, more than 10
years after the crime and eight months after the verdict, that
it will be decided when and how he will serve his sentence.
After completing the first six months, Berlusconi's sentence
will automatically be reduced to 10 and a half months. If his
behaviour is considered impeccable it may be reduced further, to
nine months.
Berlusconi continues to protest his innocence and says he
has been pursued by a left-wing judiciary.
Berlusconi's centre-right has suffered an internal split and
lost support since he almost won last year's national election,
but Forza Italia is still Italy's second or third largest party
with about 20 percent of the vote, according to opinion polls.
On Thursday the party's lower house leader, Renato Brunetta,
compared Berlusconi to Burmese Nobel peace prize winner Aung San
Suu Kyi, who spent years under house arrest and became one of
the world's most prominent political prisoners.
"Berlusconi is a symbol and you can't silence symbols, you
can't muzzle them and you can't block them," Brunetta said.
(additional reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Gavin
Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)