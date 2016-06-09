ROME, June 9 Former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is continuing to undergo tests in hospital but is not
expected to have heart surgery, a spokeswoman for his Forza
Italia party said on Thursday, denying press reports he would
need an operation.
The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was
admitted to hospital on Monday suffering from what his doctors
called a "cardiac deficiency".
In unsourced reports, Italian newspapers said on Thursday
that Berlusconi might need an operation in the coming hours
after tests had revealed a potentially serious problem. However,
Forza Italia spokeswoman Deborah Bergamini dismissed this.
"No operation is expected. What the newspapers have written
is not right. It is nonsense," she told Reuters.
"As we already said yesterday, (Berlusconi) is undergoing
certain tests. They will be completed today. Presumably he will
go home tonight," she added.
