Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
ROME, July 9 The hearing in former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's final appeal against a prison sentence for tax fraud will be held before the Court of Cassation on July 30, earlier than expected, a legal source close to the case said on Tuesday.
A Milan court sentenced Berlusconi last year to four years in jail with a five year ban on holding public office after it found him complicit in tax fraud at his Mediaset television empire.
The verdict was confirmed in a first appeal this year.
The result of the final appeal at the Court of Cassation could have a major impact on the government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta, whose fragile coalition government depends on Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party.
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.