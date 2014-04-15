MILAN, April 15 An Italian court ruling ordering
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to do community service
once a week at a centre for the elderly is "satisfactory" given
the centre-right politician's need to carry out political
activity, his lawyers said.
"The decision of the Milan court appears to be balanced and
satisfactory with regards to Berlusconi's political activity
needs," lawyers Franco Coppi and Niccolo Ghedini said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Berlusconi, 77, remains Italy's most-prominent centre-right
politician and his Forza Italia party is campaigning for seats
in the May election for the European Parliament.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)