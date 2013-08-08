* Marina reluctant but speculation increases
* Berlusconi's first daughter is successful businesswoman
* Could she match his charisma?
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 7 Although he has vowed to fight on,
Silvio Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud has fuelled
speculation that his eldest daughter Marina, head of his $6.6
billion business empire, could take his place as leader of the
centre-right in Italy.
Loyalists in his People of Freedom (PDL) party insist that
the 76-year old Berlusconi remains firmly in charge and will
continue his 20-year leadership of the centre-right.
But the media mogul's failure to overturn his conviction
last week means he faces a year under house arrest or on
community service, which would stretch even his formidable
campaigning skills.
He is also likely to be ejected from the Senate in the
autumn and be unable to stand as an electoral candidate.
This has boosted the idea that Marina, who turns 47 on
Saturday, could become at least the figurehead for the PDL,
despite her stated reluctance to enter politics.
Under this scenario, Berlusconi would continue to exercise
major influence as the party's founding father, but his daughter
would play the more public and campaigning role. Such
speculation is encouraged by the fact that the PDL exists only
because of Berlusconi and is totally dependent on his wealth and
leadership.
"I'd rather have Berlusconi stay on for another round. That
said, I am absolutely fine with Marina," Daniela Santanche, one
of Berlusconi's staunchest supporters, told a TV talk show.
A front-page article at the weekend in the family's
newspaper, il Giornale, read: "Every day they ask her to enter
politics. She says no. Perhaps it's because she knows how to
choose the right moment."
MOST POWERFUL WOMEN
Listed among the world's most powerful women by U.S.
business magazine Forbes, Marina Berlusconi sits at the helm of
Fininvest, a holding company that controls broadcaster Mediaset
, publishing house Mondadori and soccer club AC
Milan. It also has a big stake in asset manager Mediolanum
.
She is described by people who work with her as a tough and
demanding boss; Fedele Confalonieri, a life-time friend of her
father and chairman of Mediaset, once likened her tough business
drive to a "pneumatic drill".
However, some senior party figures, including chamber of
deputies floor leader Renato Brunetta, are said to oppose the
idea of a dynasty in Italian politics.
Four-times Prime Minister Berlusconi catapulted his daughter
into corporate life in her early twenties.
"Silvio put her down to work when she was barely more than a
child," Vittorio Giovanelli, former director of Berlusconi's
Retequattro TV network, wrote in his 2003 book "The tribes of
TV", saying her father started bringing her to business meetings
in 1985. "She listened and took notes for hours, she would never
stop."
A mother of two married to a former La Scala ballet dancer,
Marina became Fininvest deputy chairwoman in 1996, and was
promoted to the top in 2005. During her tenure, the family's
most important companies Mediaset and Mondadori have run into
hard times.
Both are struggling to keep on top of the technological
changes threatening the media industry, compounding the damage
done by recession, which has weakened the advertising market.
Mediaset was forced into a cost-cutting drive after
reporting its first annual net loss for 2012, and Mondadori
launched a surprise management shake-up in February.
Despite repeatedly distancing herself from the idea,
Marina's name has cropped up regularly as a potential leader
since her father was unceremoniously bundled from power in
November 2011, as Italy faced a possible Greek-style debt
crisis.
"I never even thought of entering politics, it's not my
role," Marina Berlusconi said in a rare interview in 2011. Just
over a month before her father's conviction, Fininvest said talk
of her stepping in her father's shoes was "groundless".
Pollsters say that while she has no experience in politics,
she would be well received by her father's supporters, and could
exploit her image as a successful businesswoman, just as he did
when he joined the political fray in 1994.
But her father's extraordinary political skills and powers
of communication would be a tough act to follow.
"In theory the majority of the electoral base of the PDL
would be favourable to Marina getting into politics. But it
remains to be seen whether she is capable of connecting with
people like her father is," Renato Mannheimer of the ISPO
polling institute told Reuters.