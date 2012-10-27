ROME Oct 27 The centre-right bloc will decide "in the next few days" whether to withdraw confidence for Prime Minister Mario Monti in parliament or support him until elections in April, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday.

Monti's government of non-elected technocrats is backed by the centre-left, the centre and the centre-right. It would have to resign if it lost the support of the entire centre-right.