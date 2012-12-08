ROME Dec 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti,
whose government lost the support of the main centre-right party
this week, intends to resign after checking to see if parliament
can pass next year's budget law, President Giorgio Napolitano's
office said on Saturday.
Monti said he does not now feel that he has the support of
parliament after Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom withdrew its support from his government this week and
therefore intended to resign, the statement said.
If the budget law can be passed "quickly", Monti said he
would immediately confirm his resignation. Monti's announcement
came after a two-hour meeting with Napolitano, who has the power
to dissolve parliament.