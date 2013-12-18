MILAN Dec 18 Silvio Berlusconi has lost a legal
bid to reclaim his passport, judicial sources told Reuters on
Wednesday, leaving the scandal-hit former prime minister
stranded in Italy while fellow conservatives travel to a
conference near Brussels.
Berlusconi's passport was confiscated when he was convicted
of tax fraud in August and sentenced to four years in prison,
commuted to a year under house arrest or in community service.
He has repeatedly denied suggestions he might flee abroad, a
move that would follow in the footsteps of another ex-prime
minister, Bettino Craxi, who spent the last years of his life in
the 1990s in Tunisia after a corruption conviction.
The court on Monday dismissed the argument of Berlusconi's
lawyers that stopping him going to the meeting flouted Europe's
Schengen accord on the free movement of citizens, the sources
said.
The accord abolished border controls but was not set up to
allow people to travel without valid documents, the court ruled,
according to the sources.
Mariastella Gelmini, former education minister and a senior
official in Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, said the court's
decision was part of "a chain of attacks" aimed at denying
Berlusconi his political rights.
"His absence from the meeting of the European Popular Party
should be good reason for all the other European centre-right
leaders to reflect on the state of justice in Italy," she said.
Berlusconi's spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
The billionaire media tycoon was invited to the European
Popular Party meeting by Joseph Daul, the head of the movement's
group at the European Parliament.
Berlusconi, 77, who was expelled from the Italian parliament
last month, has applied to do community service but has still
not begun serving his sentence.
He is currently appealing against other convictions for
abuse of office and paying for sex with an under-age prostitute.
But he says he will remain in front-line politics, leading his
Forza Italia party from outside parliament.
Berlusconi denies all wrongdoing in all of the cases against
him and says he is persecuted by politically motivated
prosecutors and judges.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)