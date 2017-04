MILAN Oct 19 A Milan court on Saturday ruled that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi should be barred from holding public office for two years following a conviction for tax fraud.

But, since Berlusconi is a senator, the decision will have no immediate effect and his expulsion from the Senate will depend on a separate vote in the upper house of parliament, expected to take place next month. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)