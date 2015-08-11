ROME Aug 11 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi is considering selling his lavish Sardinian
villa and has given a tour of the luxury estate to Saudi
Arabia's crown prince, a source said on Tuesday.
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef looked around Villa Certosa last
week, but has not yet made any offer for the property, where
Berlusconi used to entertain world leaders and show girls.
The estate sprawls over 120 hectares (296 acres) on
Sardinia's exclusive Emerald Coast and comes complete with a
fake volcano that erupts on command. It also has an amphitheatre
and an underground grotto where small boats can dock.
The crown prince "toured the villa, but that's it so far.
There have been no further steps forward," the source said.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported last week that
Berlusconi was seeking 500 million euros ($552 million) for the
Mediterranean estate, which came to symbolise his flamboyant
lifestyle during his years in power.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited and his two teenage
daughters were reported to have spent the summer there in 2002.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair once vacationed
there with his wife Cherie, and in 2009, Spanish daily El Pais
published a nude picture of former Czech Prime Minister Mirek
Topolanek standing by one of the villa's several swimming pools.
The media tycoon also hosted wild parties there with
scantily clad women. Berlusconi sued one Italian magazine that
published photographs of him surrounded by women. He also denied
allegations made in a Milan court that he invited prostitutes
for weekends to the secluded residence.
Corriere della Sera said that although Saudi Arabia's crown
prince had seen the property, it may be King Salman who is
really interested in buying the villa.
The Saudi king earlier this month abruptly ended a planned
three-week stay in the French Riviera following a petition from
some 150,000 residents who were angered by the closure of a
public beach outside his villa.
Berlusconi, whose political fortunes have faded in recent
years, has been said to be on the verge of selling the villa
many times in recent years, including to Spanish, Russian and
Chinese investors.
The former leader announced this month that he was selling
48 percent of his AC Milan football club to a group led by Thai
businessman Bee Taechaubol.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer and
Raissa Kasolowsky)