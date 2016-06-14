UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.
MILAN, June 14 Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was placed in intensive care on Tuesday after undergoing heart surgery to replace a defective aortic valve, a hospital statement said.
The surgery lasted around four hours, the statement added without giving more details. It is normal for patients to go into intensive care immediately after heart surgery.
A source from Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party had earlier told Reuters the operation went well. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)