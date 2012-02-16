ROME Feb 16 Prosecutors on Thursday asked a Rome court to order former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his son to stand trial on charges of tax evasion, judicial sources said.

The prosecutors allege that Berlusconi's television network Mediaset, where his son Pier Silvio is deputy chairman, violated tax laws in a case involving its purchase of rights for Hollywood films and TV shows.

Ten other people are being charged in the same case. (Writing by Steve Scherer.)