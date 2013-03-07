ROME, March 7 Italy's highest appeals court
upheld a ruling clearing Silvio Berlusconi of tax fraud in
connection with his Mediatrade broadcasting rights firm, issuing
the first of a series of verdicts the former prime minister
faces this month.
The decision late on Wednesday clears Berlusconi, 76, of
accusations that Mediatrade, the broadcast rights unit of his
Mediaset group, acquired film and television rights at
inflated prices to evade 10 million euros ($13 million) in taxes
in 2004.
On Thursday, a court in Milan was expected to rule on a
separate case involving a leaked telephone wiretap relating to
an attempted takeover of Banca Nazionale di Lavoro by insurer
Unipol
Berlusconi's trial on charges of paying for sex with a
juvenile prostitute is expected to wind up on March 18 while a
separate trial over broadcast rights is expected to conclude on
March 23.
The rulings come in the middle of a complex Italian
political stalemate following last week's inconclusive election,
which left no party able to form a government on its own.
Berlusconi's centre-right formation is the second-strongest
group in parliament. But its prospects of a return to government
have been held back by the refusal of centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani to accept a "grand coalition" with his
longstanding rivals.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting By Virginia Alimenti; Editing by Mark Heinrich)