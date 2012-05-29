MILAN May 29 Italian six-month borrowing costs
rose further at auction on Tuesday, hitting their highest since
last December at 2.104 percent, as uncertainty over the euro
zone's future push investors to ask for higher risk premiums.
Italy last paid 1.772 percent to sell six-month paper at the
end of April.
Italy raised the planned 8.5 billion euros in bills, helped
by reinvestment flows from 12.17 billion euros of bills maturing
at the end of May. The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly from a
month ago to 1.6 from 1.7.
The Treasury faces a harder market test on Wednesday when it
offers up to 6.25 billion euros in five and 10-year debt.
The threat of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and
growing troubles at Spanish banks have pushed up borrowing costs
for debt-laden Italy in recent weeks. Demand, however, has
proved resilient, thanks also to a flood of longer-term European
Central Bank's liquidity provided to lenders in late 2011 and
early 2012.